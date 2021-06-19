Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP MLA writes to home dept for FIR against indicted sub-inspector
BJP MLA writes to home dept for FIR against indicted sub-inspector

Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Neeraj Bora has written a letter to the UP home department to register an FIR against a sub-inspector who was found guilty of creating fake evidence against a man to harass him, said senior home department officials here on Saturday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Lucknow Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Neeraj Bora has written a letter to the UP home department to register an FIR against a sub-inspector who was found guilty of creating fake evidence against a man to harass him, said senior home department officials here on Saturday. The MLA has said the Rae Bareli police officials were reluctant registering FIR against him.

The MLA confirmed that he had written the letter to the additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, on Saturday in connection with the harassment of one Kunwar Mohit Singh of Rae Bareli. He said he had asked the officials concerned to take cognizance of the victim’s complaint and register a criminal case against sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh for creating fake evidence after registering a fake criminal case against him.

Sharing details, the complainant Kunwar Mohit Singh said the local officials of Rae Bareli district were reluctant in registering FIR against the sub-inspector even after he was found guilty in departmental enquiry conducted by an additional SP rank officer. He said the sub-inspector was recently transferred to Bareilly zone citing the same reason.

He said the sub-inspector was a repeated offender as he was also a key accused in fake encounter of four youths in Badohi in which cops had claimed to gun down mafioso Dhananjay Singh on October 17, 1998 before he joined politics. He said the sub-inspector was even charge-sheeted in the matter and the case was pending in court.

The complainant said the sub-inspector had registered the fake case of criminal breach of trust and fraud against him in December 2016 at the behest of a land mafia who wanted to grab his parental property. He said the sub-inspector had been harassing him for the past six years and helped the land mafia to get register several cases against him but every time he was given a clean chit on the basis of evidence.

Rae Bareli superintendent of police (SP) Shlok Kumar said the sub-inspector had been relieved from Rae Bareli after he was transferred to Bareilly on June 4 on the same complaint of harassing the complainant by creating fake evidence against him in a case of criminal breach of trust and fraud.

The SP said he was not aware whether or not the complainant had given any written complaint to register FIR against the sub-inspector.

Another Rae Bareli police official confirmed receiving the complaint to register FIR against the sub-inspector and said senior officials had sought legal opinion in the matter. He said the senior officials were initially reluctant in registering an FIR against the sub-inspector citing his act as negligence and not a criminal offence. The sub-inspector could not be contacted despite multiple efforts.

Sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Singh, however, denied all allegations and said that his investigation was based entirely on land revenue records made available to him.

