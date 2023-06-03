‘Attack on police outpost’: Police lodge FIR against Kannauj BJP MP, his nine aides & 42 others

LUCKNOW The Kannauj police unit on Saturday lodged an FIR against BJP MP Subrat Pathak, nine of his supporters, and other 42 unidentified people on charges of attacking the Mandi police chowki, misbehaving with cops, and issuing threats to set afire the police outpost.

MP Pathak has denied all charges. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pathak and his associates are accused of trying to set ablaze the police outpost in a bid to free a kidnapping accused arrested by the Unnao district police team. However, Unnao police left the police chowki after recovering the victim and the alleged kidnapper.

In the incident, three sub-inspectors and four others were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. On Friday night, Unnao police reached Kannauj on a tip-off to recover one Nilesh who was abducted from Unnao.

Cops got information about Nilesh’s location in a gymnasium in Kannauj.

The Unnao police reached Kannauj and raided the gymnasium at around 10.30 pm on Friday night and recovered Nilesh. Cops also apprehended one kidnapper. Thereafter, the Unnao police reached Mandi police chowki and from there, left for Unnao.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused is said to be a BJP supporter. After getting information, a large number of people reached Mandi police chowki and created a ruckus there. After the violence, sub-inspector Hakim Singh lodged an FIR against the MP for allegedly manhandling cops, using abusive language, and threatening them with dire consequences if the arrested accused were not freed immediately.

The SI further said in the FIR that Unnao’s Auras police station team had visited Kannauj after getting the location of an abducted person at a Kannauj gym. The Unnao police recovered the victim safely and arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and holding him hostage.

Denying all allegations and charges, MP Pathak has said that he was framed by the Kannauj police unit as he complained about them ‘for helping BSP during the recently-held civil polls’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON