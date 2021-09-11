Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP office relocates to near PMC building
others

BJP office relocates to near PMC building

PUNE After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also relocated its city unit office from Jungli Maharaj toad to a new premises near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 09:45 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also relocated its city unit office from Jungli Maharaj toad to a new premises near the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) building.

The recently inaugurated NCP office is also in the same vicinity, while the historic Congress Bhavan is just few metres away.

The BJP change of office has raised eye-brows in political circles.

BJP city unit president Jagdish Mulik said, “Yes we shifted our city unit office to near Mangala Talkies. The furniture work is going on and very soon we will do an official inauguration.”

Mulik added, “The new office is on the second floor and has enough space. It is bigger than the JM road office which was in Hotel Sanman.”

When asked whether the BJP was following the NCP, Mulik said, “Though our office is near the NCP, we are staying away from them. As we were falling short of space there was a need to have a bigger office. During Covid, it was difficult to maintain social distances.”

RELATED STORIES

BJP senior leaders, speaking anonymously said that when MP Girish Bapat was guardian minister, he shifted the party office to JM road. It was on rent and in a prime location. “However due to the rent issue, we had to vacate the office,” said BJP leader.

The NCP office is on Tilak road near Dengle bridge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Moneylender poses as retired ACP, rapes woman who took loan

Pedestrian run over by BMW mobike on SB road ; biker makes bail

Residents furious about hawker menace in PCB area

PCB to seal business outlets with no licence from Sept 15
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP