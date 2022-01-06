BJP, protesters upload videos, claiming major breach in PM Modi’s security

Chandigarh Contrary to Punjab government claims that protesters, who blocked the way of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cavalcade when it was stuck on the flyover, were quite distant from him, videos have emerged on social media, showing a number of persons, in proximity to Modi’s car. These videos, which protesters and the BJP leaders have uploaded, show that a few party workers also managed to sneak into the PM’s cavalcade. In one of the videos, people are seen raising slogans, both for and against Modi.

A video that a Chandigarh-based journalist uploaded on twitter, a group of youngsters is seen chasing the PM’s cavalcade, as the cars took a U-turn and to go back on the flyover. Another video captures the U-turn of the cars itself, with the person shooting the video commentating, “Oh Dekho Mod Ditta Modi, (See, we have forced Modi to turn back).” The same video also shows two youngsters moving on the road under the flyover, just beneath the PM’s car. No policemen, however, is seen standing near or under the flyover to check any activity.

Jalandhar BJP leader, Amit Taneja, whose car was struck on the same road in which the PM’s cavalcade was coming back, uploaded a video showing how the PM was being ‘ill-treated’. Modi is visible in his car in the video.

Spot where PM was stuck had

been problematic since morning

The road where the PM was struck, and finally could not cross, had witnessed high drama since morning, sources said. Punjab Police sources said that just half-an-hour before the PM was to cross, the spot had seen a clash between protesters and BJP workers. In a video that National Commission for Scheduled Castes chairman Vijay Sampla uploaded on his Facebook page, a group of protesters are seen attacking the BJP cavalcade on the same spot.

“We had, twice, told the Punjab DGP that our buses had been stuck at the same spot for two hours. Still, the PM’s cavalcade was cleared to cross from the same road,” said BJP state general secretary Dr Subhash Sharma.

Other BJP leaders present on the spot, where Modi was stuck, claimed that previously the protesters had been sitting at the toll point near the flyover, but they shifted to the flyover, just a few minutes before the PM’s cavalcade reached.

