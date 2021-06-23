BJP slams Delhi govt for not implementing Centre’s ration scheme

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the Delhi government for misleading people and accusing the central government for stalling the doorstep delivery of ration in the national capital. Senior BJP leaders said the Delhi government must tell people why it has not been able to implement the ‘One nation, One ration card’ scheme in the entire city.

Reacting to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s press conference regarding the Centre’s letter on doorstep delivery of ration, Delhi’s BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, “It is ridiculous when the government that is unable to deliver ration at fair price shops and distribution centres on time talks about doorstep delivery of ration.”

Gupta said the AAP government has failed to ensure proper distribution of ration provided by the Centre. “They have done little to bring transparency in the distribution system. The e-POS system is yet to be implemented,” he said.

A Delhi government spokesperson said BJP is giving incorrect information. Imran Hussain, AAP leader and Delhi’s food and supplies minister, said, “Under the visionary leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government is firmly committed to provide free ration to both NFS (National Food Secutity) beneficiaries and non-PDS (public distribution system) needy people (who do not have ration cards), as long as the situation warrants. The Delhi government strongly believes that free ration in Covid pandemic is not a privilege but a basic obligation of the government towards its people. We are providing free ration to people of Delhi and will continue to do so.”

Senior BJP leaders Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, leader of the opposition in the Delhi assembly, and northeast Delhi MP and former Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari targeted the government for not implementing the Centre’s ration policy and not using e-POS to ensure transparency in ration distribution. Bidhuri alleged that the Delhi government has implemented the One nation, One ration card scheme in just one circle or assembly constituency.

Tiwari said, “Most states have implemented the Centre’s schemes and provisions for ration distribution, but only Delhi government has a problem with e-POS and One nation, One ration card scheme.”

Gupta also sought an explanation as to why the state government is discontinuing the free ration scheme from July 1. “I want to ask @ArvindKejriwal, when the Centre is giving free ration till November, then why is Delhi government discontinuing free ration scheme from July 1?