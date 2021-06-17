BJP state chief backs calls for 2-day session to discuss Maratha quota

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party’s state president and MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Thursday demanded a two-day special session to discuss the Maratha reservation and issues concerning other backward classes (OBC).

Patil said, “Maratha organisations demanded a two- day session. As the assembly session will start from July 5, the government should fix the two-day period to discuss the reservation issue.”

Patil added, “If there are two days, each MLA gets a chance to express opinions. It also helps to get various new solutions.”

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar recently agreed to have discussion on the reservation issue in Assembly session. Pawar had said, “As the session is going to happen from July 5, instead of calling for a separate session, it is possible to have the discussion in the Assembly.”

On the inquiry of Mumbai policeo officier Pradip Sharma’s by the NIA, Patil said, “There is no political connection to the inquiry. Though he contested the elections from the Shiv Sena, there is no relation between the inquiry and his alliance with any party. Every party have a few candidates who contest the elections and later an inquiry starts.”

‘Clashes between BJP and Sena workers painful’

BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil said that the clashes in between BJP and Sena workers are painful. “It is wrong to attack on any party’s workers if they are agitating. Recently, Shiv Sena erected boards in front of BJP office. Even Congress agitated in front of the BJP office, but we accepted it. The Shiv Sena use to write a lot about the BJP in its “mouthpiece”, the Saamna, and we did not react. Each party has a right to demonstrate and make allegations. It’s sad that both, BJP and Sena workers fight with each other,” Patil said, adding that in politics, no one is a permanent enemy.