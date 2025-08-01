BJP to hold Tiranga Yatra across Gurugram ahead of I-Day

Leena Dhankhar Tiranga Yatra is a campaign to instil patriotic fervour and bring citizens together in celebration of India’s freedom. (HT PHOTO)

Gurugram: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch “Tiranga Yatras” across its 377 mandals (local party units) in the state, Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli announced on Thursday in a major organisational push ahead of the 79th Independence Day.

A state-level event to observe “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” will be held in Faridabad on August 14, with chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, ministers, MLAs, and party workers in attendance, Badoli said during a press conference held at the Gurugram office.

“Tiranga Yatra is a campaign to instil patriotic fervour and bring citizens together in celebration of India’s freedom,” said Badoli.

He said that a state-level committee has been set up for the campaign, with former minister Aseem Goel appointed as convener, and Manish Yadav (Gurugram), Dr Aditya Batra (Rohtak), and Meena Parmar (Bhiwani) as co-conveners.

“All mandals must actively mobilise people and ensure mass participation. The yatras must reflect energy and unity,” Badoli added.

On development work in Gurugram, the BJP leader said, “Compare Gurugram before 2014 and now in 2025—you will see massive progress across sectors. Under the leadership of CM Nayab Singh Saini, development work is being carried out rapidly, not just in Gurugram but across Haryana.”

He also reviewed previous programmes and discussed planning for upcoming initiatives.

“The booth-level implementation of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in Gurugram has been exceptional. We have urged all workers to strengthen booth-level structures further and carry forward the government’s welfare schemes and achievements to the grassroots,” he said.

Meanwhile, district president Sarvapriya Tyagi exuded confidence that all programmes assigned by the state unit will be implemented with dedication and sincerity. “Under Badoli ji’s charismatic leadership, our organisation is growing stronger each day. Haryana was the top-performing state in broadcasting Mann Ki Baat, and in Gurugram, every booth heard the PM’s message, which was later uploaded on the Saral Portal,” he said.