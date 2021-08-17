Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BJP worker builds temple for Modi, draws criticism
BJP worker builds temple for Modi, draws criticism

PUNE A BJP worker from Pune constructed a temple for Narendra Modi, complete with the prime minister’s bust inside, drawing criticism from opposition and citizen activists
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Mayur Munde, a party worker from Aundh, built the small temple inside his premises, saying it was his tribute to the prime minister who, “built Ram temple at Ayodhya”, among other things.

The opposition said such deification will not be tolerated by citizens in Pune.

“One can definitely have loyalty to any leader. But such deification of an individual, no matter who he is, will not be tolerated by a city like Pune,” said Prashant Jagtap, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president for Pune. Aundh resident Dinesh Deshpande said, “While Modi is revered by many, there is a limit to such things.”

According to Munde, the prime minister’s bust as well as the red marble used in construction, were brought from Jaipur at a total expenditure of 1.6 lakh.

A poem dedicated to Modi is also displayed next to the structure, he added

“After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq, successfully,” said Munde, who is a real estate agent.

