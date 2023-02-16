BJP worker, his brothers booked for ‘misbehaving’ with cops

MEERUT A BJP functionary, Rajkumar Saini, and two of his brothers -- Ramkumar Saini and Ashok Saini -- have been booked for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and even manhandling a few of the cops at the Khurja police station of the Bulandshahr district on Wednesday.

The incident took place after Rajkumar Saini, who runs a pottery unit in Khurja, allegedly thrashed one of his workers, Shaad, who wanted to quit the job. Shaad and his two brothers -- Rizwan and Faizan -- who also work in the same unit have claimed that Saini and his staff used foul language against them.

Anguished over the incident, the three workers reached Khurja police station to get a complaint filed against Saini on Wednesday. They were asked to file a written complaint by senior sub-inspector Satendra Kumar. Meanwhile, Rajkumar Saini, along with his two brothers, also reached the police station and allegedly misbehaved with SSI and other cops. Saini and his brothers are also accused of manhandling the cops.

For evidence, cops shot the video of the incident in which Saini can be seen pushing the SSI and both sides are engaged in an altercation. He also tried to gain some leverage by threatening the cops in the name of his mother-in-law, who is a former BJP MLA.

Following the episode, Bulandshahr SSP Shloak Kumar said that a case of obstruction in discharging government duty and misbehaving with cops has been lodged against Saini and his two brothers. The three accused have been sent to jail.