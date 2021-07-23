BJP’s anti-farmer mindset showing: Capt

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday condemned the alleged attack on a journalist at the farmers’ protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He has also sought the immediate resignation of Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi for dubbing the farmers as ‘hooligans’.

Slamming the BJP leader for using derogatory language for farmers, who have been peacefully agitating against the Centre’s farm laws for eight months, the CM said it reflected the party’s anti-farmer mindset.

He lambasted the NDA government for its efforts to suppress every single voice that dared to speak against them, as in the latest instance of Income Tax (IT) raids on the Dainik Bhaskar media group.

“While the assault on the journalist covering the farmers’ parliament was deplorable and action should be taken against the guilty person, the union minister’s reaction was totally uncalled for and provocative,” Lekhi said, adding the minister had no right to defame farmers.

The Delhi Police should file a case and investigate the case to identify the accused, and the law should take its own course, he added. “The BJP leadership is once again resorting to such shameful tactics out of sheer frustration,” the CM said, alleging that the BJP-led central government had shown, time and again, that it was not interested in the welfare of farmers, who were the country’s ‘annadaatas’.