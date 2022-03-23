BJP-TIPRA Motha clash leaves 2 cops, several others injured in Tripura

AGARTALA: The clashes between the activists of Tripura’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the TIPRA Motha, which is ruling the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), left two cops and several others injured at Shantirbazaar in South Tripura district on Tuesday, police said.

The clashes broke out over disagreement over selection of government scheme beneficiaries, an official from the state police headquarters told reporters.

He also said that the incident broke out at Kalshi village in Baikhora rural development block of South Tripura on Tuesday afternoon, when supporters of the TIPRA Motha and the BJP engaged in clashes. Two motorcycles and a BJP party office were also damaged during the clashes.

The clashes were mitigated by intervention of police personnel. However, the BJP office in the locality allegedly came under attack later in the evening. Officer in-charge of Baikhora police station, Rajib Saha, rushed to the spot to manage the escalating situation.

“OC Rajib Saha and constable Siraj Ahmed sustained injuries during the process. Both of them were rushed to a local hospital, where the constable was discharged after primary treatment. The OC is out of danger but still under treatment,” said a senior police officer, who didn’t wish to be named.

Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Officer Salpa Kumar Jamatia, who is in charge of the area for the time being, said contingents of security personnel were deployed to keep the situation under control.

Reactions from the BJP and the TIPRA Motha are yet to be received.