BKMS men oppose BJP’s kisan chaupal in Meerut

Leaders and supporters of Bhartiya Kisan Majdoor Sangathan (BKMS) staged a protest during the ‘kisan chaupal’ organised by Bharatiya Jatana Party (BJP) in Bhatipura village in Kithore area forcing the party leaders to leave the meet, on Friday evening.

BJP’s district unit general secretary Bhanqar Singh Tomar, UP Rajya Nirman Sahkari Sangh president Surya Prakash Pal and ward incharge Basit Ali were attending the meet when supporters of BKMS arrived there along with their district president Rahul Choudhary and opposed the programme.

Choudhary said they won’t allow BJP to organise any programme in the village until demands of farmers were accepted. The angry farmers also shouted slogans of ‘Kisan Ekta Zindabad’.

“Over 300 farmers have died during the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi and neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor any of his party leaders have said a word for them. Farmers are demanding guarantee of MSP and repeal of 3 farm laws but government is paying no heed to their demands,” he said.

Meanwhile, members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Asli) and its another faction Bhartiya Kisan Union staged a protest at Mandi in Sambhal district to oppose the 3 farm bills and demanded guarantee of MSP.

Divisional president of BKU (Asli) Sanjeev Gandhi and district president Rajveer Singh and BKU district general secretary Ch Virendra Singh led the protest. Both organisations also handed over their memorandums to officials.