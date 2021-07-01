BKU activists lay siege to toll plazas, allow toll-free movement of vehicles

The clash between protesting farmers and BJP workers at Ghazipur border on Wednesday and subsequent case registered against farmers led to protest in different districts of the region on Thursday.

Angry farmers sat on dharna outside police stations in Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and other districts and overpowered staff at several toll plazas in Meerut and Moradabad region, allowing toll-free movement of vehicles.

The call to make all toll plazas free during protest was given by the farmer unions to intensify their agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws.

BKU’s youth wing state president Digamber Singh said that BKU leaders and supporters are staging protests at 22 police stations in Bijnor district.

He flayed the ruling party for registering a case against 200 unknown farmers after Wednesday’s clash at Hajipur border and not registering cases on the complaint of farmers.

“They (BJP) leaders and workers hatched the conspiracy to clash with protestors so that cases could be registered against peacefully protesting farmers,” said Singh.

BKU’s district unit president in Muzaffarnagar, Dheeraj Latiyan claimed that farmers are protesting at police stations in the district and also laid siege to Rohana and Chapaar toll plazas situated in the district since afternoon.

“Our protest will continue until leaders decide to end it,” said Latiyan, who also blamed the BJP for hatching conspiracy to create a situation of confrontation with farmers.

Senior farmer leader and former general secretary of BKU (Bhanu) Ch Diwakar Singh claimed that farmers also allowed toll-free movement of vehicles at toll plazas in Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur, Joya in Amroha and Musha Pandey in Moradabad since afternoon.

Like his other fellow leaders, Ch Diwakar too said that their protest at plazas would continue till new directions come from top leaders.