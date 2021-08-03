Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

BKU leader arrested for making ‘derogatory remarks’, later granted bail

By HT Correspondent, Karnal
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Members of BKU (Charuni) had threatened to hold protests if other union members are arrested. (HT PHOTO)

The Panipat police arrested Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Sudhir Jakhar on Monday for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against public representatives.

Jakhar was among 75 farmers, who were booked by the Panipat police for allegedly provoking and using derogatory language against public representatives on June 13.

However, he got bail from a local court and was released. Members of BKU (Charuni) had threatened to hold protests if other union members are arrested.

The FIR was registered under Sections 153, 294, 505 and 506 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT (Amendment) Act against Jakhar, Pardeep Jaglan, Satyawan Narwal, Ram Singh, Harender Rana, Ajmer Singh and others.

They were booked on complaint of ESI Satbir Singh, who alleged that on June 13, public representatives were to inaugurate a textile mill near Brahman Majra, Panipat and Jakhar released a video threatening the public representatives of dire consequences if they attend the programme.

“Sudhir got bail from the court but we have decided to hold protests soon if the FIR is not withdrawn or police try to arrest other union members,” said BKU leader Karam Singh Mathana.

However, Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said he was arrested in an earlier case for uploading a video on the social media in which he was seen using abusive language against elected representatives and threatened to disrupt law and order, which led to cancellation of an event to be attended by the local MP and MLA.

On release of Jakhar, the SP said this is a judicial process but the others will be arrested soon.

