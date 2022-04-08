Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Blackmailed by rapist, woman commits suicide

A 36-year-old woman committed suicide after consuming pesticide in a village in the Kharkhauda area in the district on Wednesday
The woman was allegedly upset over the blackmailing by her rapist. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 12:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Meerut

A 36-year-old woman committed suicide after consuming pesticide in a village in the Kharkhauda area in the district on Wednesday, police said. The woman was allegedly upset over the blackmailing by her rapist.

A case has been registered against the accused Indresh in Kharkhauda police station on the complaint of the woman’s husband.

According to the complaint, the victim was raped by the accused, identified as Indresh, a month back, but no official complaint was filed.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly intoxicated the woman by offering her an adulterated cold drink and then raped her. He also made a video of the act and was blackmailing her to make a physical relationship with him. He also threatened her with making the video viral if she refuses. Perturbed over the threats, the woman committed suicide on Wednesday by consuming pesticide.

Dinesh Kumar Upadhyay, SHO of Kharkhauda, denied the incident of rape and said that the accused was blackmailing the victim after taking her objectionable photographs.

Upadhya said that the accused is at large, but efforts are being made to arrest him.

