Blanket distribution, rangoli competition mark audit week celebrations

As part of the ongoing celebrations of “Audit Week” being observed by the Indian Audit and Accounts department from November 16 to 24, a rangoli competition was organised at the office of Principal Accountant General (Audit-1), Uttar Pradesh here on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The personnel of the department and their relatives participated in the competition. Abhilasha Jaiswal bagged first prize for her art work; Ayushi Jaiswal emerged as the first runner up and Archana Pandey and Yatika Mandal jointly bagged the third place in the competition. Deepika Tiwari and Swasti were awarded consolation prizes.

On Monday afternoon, blankets were also distributed under the “Samajik Sahbhagita Kraykram” by principal accountant general Bijay Kumar Mohanty at the Sangam.

Other senior officers of the department including accountant general (accounts and entitlement)-II, RK Solanki and senior deputy accountant generals as well as deputy accountant generals and other officers and employees of the office were also present.

Continuing with the celebrations, a major cleanliness campaign has been planned by the department and the same would be conducted in and around Sangam area and the office premises of the Indian Audit and Accounts department, informed assistant audit officer, Rajesh Kumar Tiwari.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}