BNMU charge given to Purnea varsity VC

PATNA Additional charge of BN Mandal University (BNMU), Madhepura, has been given to Purnea University vice chancellor Raj Nath Yadava till further orders as a “purely temporary arrangement” while Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU) vice chancellor Shashi Nath Jha has been given an extension, according to a Raj Bhawan notification issued Monday. HT Image

“Consequent upon completion of tenure of present BNMU vice chancellor Ram Kishor Prasad Raman, on Monday the Chancellor has been pleased to order Purnea University VC Prof Raj Nath Yadava, to perform the duties of BNMU VC in addition to his own duties with effect from September 19 till the appointment of regular VC or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” says the notification issued by Robert L Chongthu, principal secretary to the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Governor is the Chancellor of state universities.

“It is directed not to take any policy decision, without approval of the Chancellor, for which an order has already been issued for strict compliance,” the notification further says.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhawan has given extension to Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University (KSDSU) vice chancellor Shashi Nath Jha, who three-year term ends on September 20. His extension will raise hopes for Patna University VC Girish Choudhary, whose term ends on September 22 and for whose extension chief minister Nitish Kumar had openly batted before the Governor earlier this month at a function in PU.

On August 4, the Raj Bhawan had invited applications for the post of VCs in seven state universities. Six of them were set to have vacancies this month, while Aryabhat Knowledge University (AKU) has already been without a VC. However, the process got affected after the Bihar education department also gave separate advertisements on August 22 and later withdrew them after chief minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Arlekar.

According to a senior official in the Raj Bhawan, the process for appointment of new VCs in all the seven universities would start soon, though it could take at least a month before the new incumbents would be appointed after consultation between the Governor and the CM on the panel of names submitted by the search committee for each university.

“The names of nominees of the state government, the UGC and the Chancellor have arrived and the process would get underway within a few days for interaction with shortlisted candidates. Till then, temporary charge of universities having vacancy would be given after the terms of the present incumbents end,” he added.

Apart from BNMU, the universities having vacancy at the top over the next one week include Patna University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga, Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur, Jai Prakash University in Chapra and Aryabhatta Knowledge University in Patna. The search for AKU vice chancellor has been on for the last three years and the advertisements for inviting applications had to be cancelled thrice earlier.

After the appointment of VCs, the process for appointment of pro-VCs would be taken up. Along with the six VCs completing their term this month, the tenure of seven Pro-VCs will also end.

They were all appointed on September 19, 2020, by the Raj Bhawan just ahead of the Election Commission notification for Bihar Assembly elections to end the long spell ad hocism.

