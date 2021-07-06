Bodies of 3 children recovered from inundated E Champaran villages

SAGAULI: Security personnel in East Champaran district on Tuesday recovered bodies of three children from different part of the district, as heavy rainfall and regular discharge of water from neighbouring Nepal coupled with overflowing rivers devoured villages.

According to East Champaran police, bodies of two minor girls of Chheljhapi village under Sagauli police station and a six-year-old boy of Pakaridayal were recovered after Sikarahana river inundated their villages.

Irate residents of the girls’ village blocked National Highway-28A, disrupting vehicular movement on Raxaul - Chapawa road for about an hour. The blockade was lifted after Sagauli circle officer (CO) assured compensation to the bereaved family.

“Compensation of ₹4 lakh will be given to family of each of the deceased,” said CO Dharmendra Kumar Gupta.

Meanwhile, children of villages in Sagauli block were indulging in perilous acts for fun. A number of children were seen playing in water and rowing rafts. “This the season to swim together and have fun,” said 13-year-old Rangila, a resident of Lal Parsa village, who emerged after swimming across a culvert along with other children.

Refusing to share data immediately, additional district magistrate (ADM) of disaster management Anil Kumar said,“One or two deaths owing to drowning continue to be reported almost everyday after water inundation in villages.”