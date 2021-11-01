Bodies of two newborns found in garbage dump

Bodies of two newly born babies were found dumped in a pile of garbage on hospital road in Motihari on Monday morning, said police.

Aniket Ranjan, a Motihari-based social worker said the matter came to the fore when some passersby spotted the bodies of the babies on a heap of garbage. “The scene was quite pathetic. Ants were crawling, flies were buzzing all over the bodies. It seems the heinous crime was committed at night,” said Ranjan and demanded police action against the culprit.

When contacted, Dr Anjani Kumar, civil surgeon, East Champaran, said the possibility of babies being dumped after abortion cannot be ruled out. “Investigations are on and stern action will be taken against the doctor if found indulged in such crimes,” said the civil surgeon.

Meanwhile, the incident has alerted the police. “We will check CCTV footage. We are also making the list of deliveries recorded in the past few hours at the hospital and nursing home in the town in our bid to find the culprits,” said Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran.