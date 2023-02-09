Body of coconut seller found in Naini

A coconut seller was murdered in the trans-Yamuna ADA Colony, under the Naini police station, on Wednesday.

The body of the vendor was found near his kiosk with blood oozing from his nose and mouth. Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohd Shareef Khan, 30, who hailed from Bareilly district, used to sell coconuts near Pathak Market at ADA Colony, in the Naini area. Shareef and his friend, Mohd Shaan, used to sleep in their kiosk at night.

On Thursday morning, Shareef’s body was found lying near his kiosk. Locals spotted the body and though it did not bear any injury marks, blood was coming out from the mouth and nose, leading to the inference that he was assaulted and killed.

Police investigations revealed that Shareef and his friend Mohd Shaan had consumed liquor on Wednesday night. On suspicion, police rounded up Mohd Shaan for questioning.

DCP, trans-Yamuna, Deepak Bhukar, said the body has been sent for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of the man’s death.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}