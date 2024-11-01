Menu Explore
Body of missing 8-year-old girl found in sack

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Nov 01, 2024 05:55 PM IST

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a sack in the Malpura area of Agra on Friday morning

The body of an eight-year-old girl was found in a sack in the Malpura area of Agra on Friday morning. Authorities believe the girl may have been murdered on Diwali night, with her body discarded in a sack. A cloth was found inserted in her mouth.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of occult practices being involved, though the exact motive for the murder is still unclear. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Police have not ruled out the possibility of occult practices being involved, though the exact motive for the murder is still unclear. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Agra City, Suraj Rai, confirmed that the girl, who had been missing since Thursday, was found on Friday morning. “Police are on the scene, and the body has been sent for postmortem; the report is awaited,” said DCP Rai adding, “We are reviewing CCTV footage of the girl’s movements on Thursday and speaking with her family to determine if they have any suspicions.”

Police have not ruled out the possibility of occult practices being involved, though the exact motive for the murder is still unclear. The girl was reported missing at around 6 p.m. on Thursday amid Diwali celebrations. Her body was found near bushes by a canal at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

