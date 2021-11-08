Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Body of suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifter recovered in Tripura, case filed

A suspected cattle lifter, who was alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, was found dead at Kamalnagar area of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, said police on Sunday
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:18 AM IST
By Priyanka Deb Barman

A suspected cattle lifter, who was alleged to be a Bangladeshi national, was found dead at Kamalnagar area of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, said police on Sunday.

The body is yet to be identified. Post mortem of the body would be done on Monday.

As per preliminary inquiry of police, three suspected Bangladeshi nationals came to the village and tried to steal cattle from the house of a local person, identified as Litan Pal, on Friday late night. While Pal tried to catch them, one of those suspects attacked him with a weapon and injured him. However, two of them managed to escape from the spot while some locals caught the third one. The next morning, the body of the suspected cattle lifter was discovered nearly 500 meters away from the incident spot.

“We registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. Simultaneously, we took a separate case based on the complaint filed by Pal’s family,” said a police officer of Sonamura Police Station.

However, he didn’t confirm lynching as the cause of the suspected cattle lifter’s death saying that the matter is under investigation.

