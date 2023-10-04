Body of teenage boy found hanging from iron bar in public park; probe on

LUCKNOW The body of a 14-year-old boy was discovered in a park located close to his residence in the Jankipuram area of Lucknow during the early hours of Wednesday. The boy was a ninth-grader attending a well-known private school in Aliganj. (Deepak Gupta)

“The boy is believed to have taken his own life. We were told of the incident by the grieving family, and the police swiftly responded to the scene, dispatching the body for a post-mortem examination,” said Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Jankipuram.

Sub-inspector Ashutosh Pandey, the lead investigator on the case, disclosed that the young victim resided in the Akansha Parisar neighbourhood of Jankipuram. He was a ninth-grader attending a well-known private school in Aliganj.

According to the police report, the minor’s body was discovered suspended from an iron hanging bar within the park, approximately 8-9 feet above the ground. It was first spotted by the local residents who were out for a morning walk.

“The boy was found hanging from a piece of cloth attached to a swing’s handle within the park, sometime around 5-6 am. We have not recovered any suicide note so far,” said sub-inspector Pandey. He further said that the family has not filed any complaint regarding the incident. “The boy’s father is a government assistant engineer. The motive behind this extreme step remains unclear as the family is not prepared to discuss it. Nevertheless, we are thoroughly investigating all possible angles,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON