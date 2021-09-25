Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Body, parts go missing from grave in Supaul, police probe

We saw a hole near a grave. When we dug it, we found a body without hands and feet. Another body which was buried a week ago in the graveyard was missing from the grave, said a village resident.
By Aditya Nath Jha, Supaul
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Body, parts go missing from grave in Supaul’s Triveniganj village. (Representational image)

Tension gripped a village in Bihar’s Supaul district when residents found a body and parts of another body buried recently in the local graveyard missing on Friday.

Alarmed residents of Triveniganj village sought help from the police, after which senior officials and police officers visited the spot.

“We saw a hole near a grave. When we dug it, we found a body without hands and feet. Another body which was buried a week ago in the graveyard was missing from the grave,” said Mohammed Ismayeel, a village resident.

Mohammed Ainul, whose son had died a week ago, said, “We are shocked to see that the body of my son was missing from the grave.”

Subdivisional officer (SDO) S Z Hasan, subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Ganpati Thakur and the station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar Singh visited the site on Friday.

“It appears some animals have dug bodies out of their graves,” said SDO S Z Hasan. “We are probing the matter.”

SDPO Ganbpati Thakur said appealed to people to cooperate with the police in conducting a probe.

A few years ago, about 50 bodies were found missing from the graves from Raniganj and Simraha areas of Araria district.

