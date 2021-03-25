Boiler blast: Case registered against IFFCO management

The Phulpur police have lodged a case of unintentional murder against the management of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) in connection with the Tuesday’s blast in the steam boiler of the firm’s Phulpur plant that led to death of two workers and injuries to 16 others.

The investigations will include the report of an external enquiry committee formed to probe the causes of mishap following which further action will be taken, police officials said.

The kin of the dead and injured workers had blamed the management of negligence and also staged a protest with the bodies of deceased workers. Later, they had withdrawn protests after being assured of compensation and job to the next of kin of dead workers. However, they didn’t lodge any complaint against the IFFCO management.

SP (trans-Ganga) Dhawal Jaiswal said on the complaint of IFFCO police outpost in charge Shravan Kumar, an FIR was lodged on Wednesday night against the management under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

IFFCO had constituted an internal committee for investigations while an external probe team formed by the district administration will also be visiting the plant for enquiry.

Police too will investigate the incident on its level and will also consider reports of all probe teams for further action, he added.