Bokaro police in dock for arresting seven in ‘uranium smuggling’ case

In a development forcing Bokaro police to retract its previous claim in a “uranium smuggling” case for which it arrested seven persons, it has come to fore that the suspected material it seized last week from seven alleged smugglers was neither mineral uranium nor radioactive. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a written statement in this regard on Thursday.

Confirming the development, Bokaro superintendent of police (SP) Chandan Kumar on Friday said that lab test of the seized material has proved it was not uranium. “Now, police will probe the case from a new angle after taking the seven accused in police remand,” he said. The officer, however, said while preliminary test denied that the seized material was uranium, its actual properties were yet to be established.

The Bokaro police recently on June 2 claimed to have recovered 6.3kg uranium from different locations in the district and arrested seven persons in this connection. All the accused were sent to jail after being booked Sections 414, 120 B, 34 of IPC, besides other sections of Atomic Energy Act.

According to the police, all the arrested persons at that time confessed that the seized material was “uranium sample”.

“The sample packets of the seized material also had Uranium written on it. The sample was sent to Atomic Energy lab for test,” said the SP.