Bomb-like device causes panic in Prayagraj’s Meja

A suspicious bomb-like device found at the Meja Road Railway underpass caused panic on Thursday night
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A suspicious bomb-like device found at the Meja Road Railway underpass caused panic on Thursday night. Commuters spotted the suspicious object and alerted the Meja police. SHO of the Meja police station, Tushar Dutt Tyagi, reached the spot and informed senior officials. SP, trans-Yamuna, Saurabh Dixit, immediately alerted railway officials following which trains on the route were delayed.

SP Saurabh Dixit said a suspicious object with a timer-like device fitted into it was spotted at the Meja Road Railway underpass. The area was cordoned off and traffic on the route was diverted. “The bomb disposal squad was called to the spot for dismantling the device and check if it contained any explosive substance,” he added.

Investigations are being carried out to trace the person who placed the suspicious object, the official added.

A similar device was found in the Naini area on Saturday. The BDS team dismantled the device but no explosive was found in it. The culprit had used disposable water bottles and even installed a timer connected by inserting an electric wire in it. The bottles were pasted with red tape giving it an overall appearance of a real bomb.

Two years back, a series of such incidents took place in the trans-Yamuna area. Bomb like devices fitted with clock etc were found at Meja Railway Station, Meja flyover, Koraon, Naini and even inside a train. Although no untoward incident took place they caused panic among locals. Despite all efforts, the police had failed to trace the culprits.

