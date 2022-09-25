Bommai on PayCM campaign

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress on Saturday for “playing dirty politics” after posters with the BJP leader’s image - along with a QR code with “PayCM” written above it - were circulated in Bengaluru this week.

“What they (Congress leaders) are doing is nothing but tarnishing names without having any morality. The Congress party is under the illusion of coming to power without having any concern for the people, but only by doing dirty politics. This will not happen in Karnataka as the government will take legal action against it,” Bommai told reporters.

He asked the Congress leaders if they have any issues, they can come and talk to him directly, produce documents and then demand an inquiry. “But they come to the House (Karnataka assembly) without any evidence and proper homework. This shows the sharp decline in the values of Congress leaders,” the chief minister said.

The statement comes after posters with Bommai’s face on a QR code titled ‘PayCM’ were found in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday. Similar posters appeared in Bengaluru last week. The QR code in the posters gets directed to a website - ‘40% Sarkara’. The site was set up to receive complaints against corrupt state officials. The ‘40 % Sarkara’ jibe is a reference to allegations by Karnataka contractors who claim that 40 % of the tender amount for state-funded infrastructure projects is taken as a bribe by BJP leaders and officials.

In Dakshina Kannada, the Youth Congress has taken responsibility for putting up the posters. A poster of PayMLA was also pasted in one of the public places in Belthangady.

Meanwhile, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Saturday alleged that the Congress launched the ‘PayCM’ campaign targeting Bommai because the party cannot tolerate a chief minster from the major Lingayat community.

Speaking to reporters here, Sudhakar said, “Whoever gives good governance, especially if there are strong Lingayat chief ministers, they (Congress) drag them out. People of the state are taking note of it.” “Congress has always done that. They always target major communities. This is not the first time. They did not spare Kengal Hanumanthaiah. Whom did they spare? Whoever is the Chief Minister from the major community, this is their constant approach,” the minister said.

According to him, the Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government is providing a clean administration. In the last 14 months, people believe him as a people’s chief minister. He is giving good governance, which Congress leaders are not able to tolerate, he alleged.

Sudhakar said the PayCM campaign shows the desperation of the Congress to come back to power. The Opposition party has sealed whatever little chances it had in Karnataka.

The minister recalled how actor Akhil Iyer took objection to the use of his photograph without his permission in the campaign, citing the actor’s tweet where he warned Congress of legal action.

“You would have seen yesterday (Friday), they did the campaign in the name of actor Akhil Iyer. What did he say yesterday? He said without his knowledge or seeking his permission his photo was used. He said he will take legal action. It is obvious how malafide this smear campaign is,” Sudhakar charged.

Alleging that the PayCM was filled with mala fide political intent, the minister sought to know: “Are these Congress leaders ‘Satya Harishchandra?’ How many of these have returned from jail and how many are out on bail? Aren’t they ashamed of talking about politics and corruption?” He said the top Congress leaders in Karnataka, who are talking about corruption are out on bail.

Sudhakar said the party has no moral right to speak on corruption because it lost power due to maladministration.

(With inputs from PTI)