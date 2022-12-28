Book exhibition draws huge crowd at AMU

Enthusiastic bibliophiles, including students, research scholars and faculty members browsed through books displayed at the stalls at the exhibition organised by Maulana Azad Library, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The book exhibition had a bustling start at the lush green lawns on Tuesday. Prof Tariq Mansoor, AMU vice chancellor, inaugurated the exhibition that showcased major publications of the leading national and international publishers on various subjects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While browsing the books, the vice chancellor said that books have charm and glory of their own and have better impact on brain and health according to science.

Mohammad Imran IPS, the registrar of the university said, “No technology can diminish the importance of books. Change in society comes only through books”. He stressed the need to rekindle reading habits in students.

Prof Nishat Fatima, the university librarian and organiser of the book exhibition pointed out, the event was aimed at bringing the reader and book under one roof.