Book release takes people to Jangpura through the decades

New Delhi A panel discussion alongside the book launch. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Located in a pocket of southeast Delhi, Jangpura is a popular hub for history enthusiasts and truth seekers. However, the locality name traces its origin to a malapropism and influence of local tongues — “Youngpura”, as it was supposed to be called after a British officer in the pre-Independence era, became Jangpura, according to a popular theory.

The community in this area defines the fabric of the Capital, traced in a book titled “Portrait of a Community-Jangpura”, which was released at the Amar Nath Sehgal Private Collection at Jangpura Extension on Saturday.

Sohail Hashmi, a city chronicler who authored the book, said, “In the early 1900s, a British officer, Captain Young, was entrusted with setting up the area for residents. People from the current day Raisina Hills or two villages located near present day Lodhi Garden were relocated here and the area was named Youngpura after the British officer.”

“Post Partition, people from parts of Punjab, which were earlier in India and are now part of Pakistan, came to this area and settled. In Punjabi, the pronunciation of ‘Y’ is like ‘J’ and that stuck. That is one of the most popular theories about why the name changed,” he said.

The book release on the day was accompanied by a panel discussion with Hashmi, historian Saeed Ahmad and architect-cum-artist Rohit Raj Mehndiratta.

The book documents the journey of the place through research and narratives of residents.

“What began as a simple research project turned into something bigger. The team, who are part of the Amar Nath Sehgal museum, uncovered the dynamic cultural identity of the place, through research and stories from over 30 residents,” said Shachi Seth, an anthropologist, who was the moderator for the panel discussion.

The book traces the history of the area since 1911, when Delhi was announced as the Capital of British India and villagers were displaced by “Capital construction”. Among key years mentioned in the book are 1947, when India got Independence, 1950, when the area got power connections, and 1979, when the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan led to the displacement of locals and refugees moving to this locality.

The research, according to Ananya Mahishwar, project lead, took them “into the gallis (alleys) of Bhogal, the backbone of Jangpura’s thriving environ”, as mentioned in the book.

Rajesh Gupta, a resident, whose story has been chronicled, said, “I was born in 1954, and ever since, Jangpura has been a part of me. Looking back, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude to have spent my life here. Raising my family in a place that fosters warmth, unity, and belonging, has been a remarkable journey.”

The book also familiarises its readers with iconic eateries here, which have been a part of the olfactory experience of Jangpura, according to Hashmi. These include Novelty Diary and Stores (since 1956), Afghani restaurant Kadimi, Pappu Kachori Wale, and Janta Bakery, among others.

“In history, there has always been a conflict between the larger picture and the smaller local stories. However, understanding the little details is what contributes to the larger picture. How a city functions is not understood at the top level, but rather by studying the rhythm of smaller localities and communities... how people learn to live with each other despite their differences,” Hashmi said.

“This book is an attempt at capturing that essence of how Jangpura came to be. Maybe in future, we can replicate this for other pockets in the city,” he said.

Ahmad, during the discussion, said, “If we want to understand how Delhi came to be and how it functions, essentially, we have to understand how neighbourhoods function.”