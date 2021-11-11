Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Border farmers protest outside BSF HQs in Amritsar

Farmers claimed that the Centre was being unfair to Punjab in extension of jurisdiction of BSF; they also claimed that the Centre has not release due compensation to farmers with land located inside the barbed wire fence
Border farmers protesting against the increased jurisdiction of BSF outside the force’s Khasa headquarters in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 08:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amritsar Farmers residing in the border areas of Punjab, under the banner of Border Area Sangharash Committee (BASC), protested outside the Border Security Force (BSF)’s Khasa headquarters in Amritsar on Thursday against the extension of the force’s jurisdiction.

Farmers raised slogans against the BJP-led Central government and threatened to intensify their agitation if their demands are not met in the coming days. The farmers also criticised the Centre government for not releasing compensation due to farmers, whose land is situated across the barbed-wire fence, for the past five years.

Addressing the protesters, comrade Ratan Singh Randhawa said, “The BJP government has been trying to spread terror among the people. By increasing the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km, the Centre has taken possession of half of the Punjab state. Implementation of law and order is a state subject. The people of Punjab will never allow the action of the Centre government.”

Comrade Amarpal Singh Asal said, “The Centre should focus on the 15-km jurisdiction to curb the smuggling bid from across the border and release compensation of the border farmers. Farmers face difficulties in just accessing their fields across the fence.” The farmers handed over a memorandum to BSF’s assistant commandant Karampal Singh and naib tehsildar Jaswinder Singh.

