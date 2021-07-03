Boy, girl found dead in Amritsar hotel room

Amritsar An 18-year-old boy and a minor girl were found shot dead in a hotel room near the bus stand on Saturday. The duo’s bodies — with bullet injuries in their heads — were found about 1pm. The victims had checked-in, together, about 8.30am and had taken the room for a few hours. Around noon, when the duo did not open their door despite repeated calls from the hotel staff, the police were informed.

Rambagh station house officer (SHO) Narayan Singh reached the spot with his team and broke open the hotel room door. “When we broke in, we found the bodies with blood scattered all around. A revolver has been recovered from the spot,” the SHO said.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said, “The revolver seized from the spot belongs to the boy’s father. Investigation suggests that the boy gunned down the girl, before killing himself with the same revolver. We are registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the boy.”

“As the girl was minor, the hotel was not supposed to rent them the room. The staff took only the boy’s identity card. A case will be registered against the hotel management. The victims had entered the hotel with their own will,” the DCP added.