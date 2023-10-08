Boy pretending to hang himself accidentally dies in Ballia

A 13-year-old boy, pretending to hang himself while playing with his friends, accidentally died in Madhopur village in Ballia on Friday evening, a police official said on Saturday.

According to police, Anand (13) was playing with his younger brother and some other children in Madhopur village under the Rasra police station area on Friday evening. During the play, Anand had a dispute with his younger brother David, said circle officer of Rasra Mohammad Fahim Qureshi.

With the help of a sack kept nearby, Anand climbed a tree, made a noose from a towel and hung it from a branch in the tree, the CO said.

However, Anand’s foot slipped and he lost balance and died, he added.

The children present there raised an alarm, and some villagers reached the spot but by then Anand had died, Qureshi said.

Anand was a student of class 5 in a private school in the Amhar area. At the time of the incident, Anand’s parents were away at work.

The body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Village head Pramod Kumar said that Anand had two brothers and a sister.

Kumar said that Anand’s father Chhote Lal and his mother Ramavati Devi worked as labourers. The financial condition of Chhote Lal’s family was not good, and the family lived in a tin shed house, he said.

Rasra MLA Uma Shankar Singh expressed sadness over the incident. Singh said that he would soon meet the victim’s family and try to arrange financial assistance for them.

With inputs from PTI

