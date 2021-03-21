Boy rapes 7-yr-old girlin Moradabad, sent to juvenile home

LUCKNOW A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy in Mudapande area of Sakrani village in Moradabad on Saturday evening. Irate locals caught hold of the accused and manhandled him, said police.

The boy was rescued by cops and sent to the juvenile home on Sunday after court’s order.

“The accused is a Class 8 student. He lured the minor girl to a secluded place on Saturday and allegedly raped her. We have lodged a case regarding the matter on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s family,” said Amit Anand SP (city), Moradabad.

The girl had reportedly gone to a marriage function from where the accused lured her to a secluded place, some 100 meters away from the venue. The boy allegedly raped her and fled from the spot. The victim’s family came to know about the incident when she returned home and told her mother about it.

The minor girl sustained injuries and was admitted to a hospital, where her condition was stable, said police.

After the victim identified the boy, locals tracked the accused and held him. According to police sources, people tied the accused to a cot and manhandled him. By then, the boy’s relatives also reached the spot, which led to tension in the village. Considering that both sides belonged to warring factions, a police team was rushed to the village.

The team detained the minor and defused the tense situation with the help of village elders. “The relatives of the accused and the minor girl have a long standing dispute. Keeping this in mind, we have deployed a police picket in the village to avoid any untoward incident,” said the SP.

District officials also visited the area on Sunday and assured the girl’s family of their support. The officials also urged locals to ensure peace in the area.