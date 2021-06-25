Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / BPCC reshuffle: Will Rajesh Ram emerge as dark horse for top post?
others

BPCC reshuffle: Will Rajesh Ram emerge as dark horse for top post?

PATNA Will Rajesh Ram, MLA from Kutumba in Aurangabad, emerge as a dark horse in the race for new president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC)? Party insiders say All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, after his recent visit to Patna, has recommended Ram, who is also chairman of the BPCC’s SC/ST cell, as replacement to Madan Mohan Jha
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:16 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

Will Rajesh Ram, MLA from Kutumba in Aurangabad, emerge as a dark horse in the race for new president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC)?

Party insiders say All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, after his recent visit to Patna, has recommended Ram, who is also chairman of the BPCC’s SC/ST cell, as replacement to Madan Mohan Jha.

Jha, who has been appointed as the BPCC chief in 2017 in place of Ashok Choudhary, had put in his papers shortly after the 2020 assembly polls in Bihar in which Congress fared poorly.

Senior BPCC leaders claimed that apart from proposing Ram’s name, Das has also recommended names of seven leaders, Kumar Ashish, Pravin Singh Kushwaha, former Riga MLA Amit Kumar Tunna, former MLA Manoj Kumar Singh, former MLA and state Mahila Congress president Amita Bhushan, AICC secretary Chandan Yadav and Shakillur Rahman as working presidents in the new committee, which is likely to be announced shortly.

Irked by the recommendations, senior BPCC leader Kishore Kumar Jha said Das lacked maturity needed to understand Bihar politics. He said he had spoken to Das and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and urged them to be politically practical for constitution of the new committee in Bihar if the party wanted to regain its glory ahead of 2024 elections. “It is do or die like situation the party in Bihar and the party high command should take the decision after proper thinking,” said Jha, adding that he would try to meet Rahul Gandhi soon.

Meanwhile, former BPCC chief Anil Kumar Sharma took to Twitter to draw the party high command’s attention towards proposed reconstitution of the AICC and sought judicious representation as per caste combination and regional balance. In a tweet, Sharma said that of the six nominated members in the AICC from Bihar, are four Muslims and two Yadavs. Of the four Muslims, three hail from Katihar. Only Seemanchal and Kosi regions were represented, while core of the party’s base has been marginalized, he said.

Das could not be contacted despite several attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog hilariously shows what Friday feels are all about. Video is funny and cute

Bride tricks groom while eating golgappas at wedding. Watch hilarious video

Swiggy’s ‘you can't make everyone happy’ tweet gets wonderful replies

Couple in US rescues horse from drowning in river. Here's how they did it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP