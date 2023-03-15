Brawl at KGMU ODP makes wait longer for patients in queue

LUCKNOW An argument between medical staffers and an attendant of a patient led to chaos in the OPD of the ENT department at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Wednesday. The incident took place after an attendant engaged in a heated discussion with a medical staffer over some petty issue while the patient was being examined.

Many patients could not even see the doctor as the work in the OPD got hampered. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It took half-an-hour before the matter could be settled. Due to the chaos, patients in the queue had to wait longer to see the doctor. In fact, many patients could not even see the doctor as the work in the OPD got hampered.

“We have informed police about the incident for necessary action. Details of the errant attendant has also been shared,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.