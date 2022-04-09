Bridge dismantled, stolen in Bihar’s Rohtas

A 60-feet-long iron bridge was dismantled and stolen by a group of men posing as government officials in Bihar’s Sasaram district, police said on Saturday.

The bridge was built over the Arrah canal at Amiyawar village under Nasriganj police station limits in 1972, they said.

According to police, a group of men, posing as officials of the irrigation department, arrived on the spot on Monday with earthmovers, trucks, gas cutters and technicians and started dismantling the bridge. They convinced the villagers there was an official order for removing the dangerous bridge before the monsoon season and dismantled the defunct bridge over the next three days, police said.

Irrigation department’s local office is at only two kilometres from the place.

“They were in no hurry and they worked till evening. About 20 tonnes of scrap was weighed at a local weighing machine,” Priyanka Prasad, a district board (DB) member from Nasariganj and resident of Amiyawar village, said.

“By the time the locals realised what was happening and informed the police, they had fled with the scrap,” said Subhash Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Nasriganj police station.

“It appears that the whole operation was executed with the help of unwitting local officials of the irrigation department,” he said. A case was registered and a hunt was on to nab those behind the incident, Kumar said.

Scrap dealers in the district have been alerted about the incident, he said.

“The bridge was too old and declared dangerous some time back. A new concrete bridge was constructed adjacent to the old one, and that is currently used by the locals,” said Mantu Singh, a resident of the Amiyawar village.

Chief engineer (water resources) at Dehri, Rajdev Lal Das, said the local junior engineer had registered a case with Nasariganj police station on Tuesday and it was the duty of police to crack the case.

Superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said he was on the way to the spot. “We are working on all angles, including possible involvement of departmental officials in the theft,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking a dig at the government over the incident, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said the thieves were inspired by chief minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leaders.

“If BJP and Nitish Kumar can steal the government of Bihar, then what is a bridge?” he said, apparently referring to Kumar’s JD(U) severing ties with his party RJD to form a government with BJP in the state in 2017.