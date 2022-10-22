Bright hues of flowers make Deepotsav colourful in Ayodhya

Lucknow: The Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has been adorned with flowers for a grand and colourful celebration of Deepotsav. Exotic flowers and decorations have been used to add to the splendour of the event, said a government spokesperson from Ayodhya.

For the decoration, artist teams have been invited from Mathura, Sitapur and other cities.

Balkrishna Saini, an expert floral artist, who has taken the responsibility of the flower decoration, said imported flowers were used to deck up the birthplace of Lord Ram. “These flowers will also be used to make Rangolis as well as to decorate the Ram temple and its gates.”

Six quintal flowers of white, blue, yellow, purple and green colours have been used to create rangolis. About 40 quintals of marigold and 2,000 bundles of gerbera have been used to decorate the Ram temple. Flowers such as orchids, lilies and others were brought from Kolkata and Bengaluru.