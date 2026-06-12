Ahmedabad, On the first anniversary of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Friday paid tribute to the victims, saying her thoughts were with all the families affected by the tragedy.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron pays tribute to Air India plane crash victims

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She said 52 British nationals were among the 260 persons killed in the incident.

Cameron reached the crash site in the city's Meghaninagar area and offered floral tributes to those who lost their lives in the AI-171 plane crash on June 12 last year.

The London-bound flight crash killed 260 persons, including 241passengers and crew members and 19 persons on the ground. Only one passenger survived. Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed.

The plane crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College 32 seconds after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad.

"One year ago today, the tragic Air India crash claimed 260 lives, including 52 British nationals," Cameron said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} "I will never forget arriving in Ahmedabad and visiting the site on that day. My thoughts are with all the families affected, and I thank my team who stood up immediately to support them and have continued to do so in the toughest circumstances. I am back with some of them in Ahmedabad today," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I will never forget arriving in Ahmedabad and visiting the site on that day. My thoughts are with all the families affected, and I thank my team who stood up immediately to support them and have continued to do so in the toughest circumstances. I am back with some of them in Ahmedabad today," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Cameron later reached the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus to take part in a prayer meet organised at the BJ Medical College to pay tributes to the victims, including 4 MBBS students who were inside their hostel when the plane crashed on the structure.

"Lindy Cameron was among the dignitaries who paid tributes to the departed souls at the prayer meet organised at the BJ Medical College by the junior doctors," Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi said.

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After the meeting, students, doctors and other dignitaries planted 260 trees as a tribute to 260 deceased, he said, adding that Cameron left after the prayer meet.

Later, junior doctors organised a blood donation camp in the premises as a tribute to the victims.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.