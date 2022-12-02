Brother duo arrested in Ayush admission scam in U.P.

Lucknow: As the probe into the alleged Ayush admission scam continued, the investigators have caught a brother duo who helped aspirants secure admissions at medical colleges in east Uttar Pradesh in return for money.

U.P. Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested the siblings after questioning five persons, including three managers of private colleges in east UP districts.

A senior STF official said the two arrested were brothers Vijay and Dharmendra Yadav of Ghazipur district. The duo operates a private institute and a college, and were instrumental in arranging seats for medical aspirants through their links.

He added the brothers were produced before a competent court from where they were sent to jail after the court allowed their judicial custody.

The counselling for admissions into Ayush colleges in 2021 was done on the basis of NEET results. In all, 891 allotments were identified as suspicious. He said nine among the 891 students had never even taken the NEET exam.

Including the two fresh ones, the police have arrested 14 persons, including former director ayurveda Prof SN Singh, coordinator of counselling Dr Umakant Yadav and Kuldeep Singh representing V3 Solutions that conducted the counselling, in connection with the scam .

All the 891 students who allegedly illegally took the admission had been suspended by the directorate of ayurveda and barred from taking the exam slated next year in June. The state government had recommended CBI inquiry into the matter.