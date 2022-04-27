BSA Ghazipur bathes kids during School Chalo Abhiyan

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Ghazipur, Hemant Rao, bathed children, dressed them properly in Banvasi Basti of village Vizahara, in Zakhania block of Ghazipur district, on Tuesday. He appealed to the parents to pay special attention to the cleanliness of their children.

Rao was on a visit to attend the School Chalo campaign at Jalalabad Primary School, where he appealed to locals to enrol their children in the school. Thereafter, he visited Vijahaa Banavasi Basti.

Rao said that he saw children playing in the sand and he called them and gave them a bath and dressed them up.

“Instead of appealing to the locals to keep their children clean, I bathed the children, dressed them in a school uniform, combed their hair, to inspire locals to pay special attention to the cleanliness of their children,” Rao said.

He said that healthy thoughts originate in a healthy mind. Thus, it is necessary to stay clean to keep infectious diseases at bay. Knowledge can be acquired only when the surrounding environment is clean.

He told the parents to dress children up in the school uniform and send them to school daily.

He got 15 children of Banavasi Basti enrolled in the school. School books and stationery were also provided to these children.

Emphasising on the door-to-door enrolment campaign, at the Jan Chaupal organised in the locality for the purpose, Rao urged the people’s representatives present to make this campaign successful.