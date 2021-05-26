Home / Cities / Others / BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan is new AU Chancellor
others

BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan is new AU Chancellor

PRAYAGRAJ: Ashish Chauhan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, India), has been appointed as the new Chancellor of Allahabad University (AU)
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 11:34 PM IST
HT Image

PRAYAGRAJ: Ashish Chauhan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, India), has been appointed as the new Chancellor of Allahabad University (AU).

President and Visitor of AU Ramnath Kovind appointed Chauhan to the post for a period of five years on Wednesday, informed varsity officials.

Chauhan has acted as the CEO of IPL cricket team Mumbai Indians in its formative years and worked as the president and chief information officer (CIO) of Reliance group from 2000 to 2009 in the field of IT, e-commerce, public relations, media, telecom,sports, organised retail, IPO, petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas etc.He started his career as a banker with IDBI.

Chauhan is one of the founders of NSE (National stock exchange) and is considered the father of modern financial derivatives in India due to his work there from 1993-2000. He is also the creator of Nifty index and was in charge of creating the first screen-based trading.

Prior to Chauhan, renowned educationist Prof Govardhan Mehta was the Chancellor but he had resigned even before his term was over, four years back. Later, on June 29, 2019, the ministry of education asked for names of eminent scientists or other persons of the country for the post of Chancellor. The varsity administration sent some names to the ministry but they were turned down and fresh names were sought from AU by the ministry.

On February 24 this year, the AU administration discussed the issue at the meeting of the Academic Council (AC). It was decided that all the members of the council would suggest two names and e-mail the same to the vice-chancellor directly. Nearly all the members suggested the names and after screening it, five names were agreed upon by the AU administration and forwarded to the ministry.

Following this, the President appointed BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan as the Chancellor of AU for five years.

Chauhan thanked the President, PM and education minister for appointing him as the Chancellor of AU. In a tweet, Chauhan wrote, “Thank you for my appointment as the Chancellor of University of Allahabad, a nationally important education institution, one of the four oldest universities in India set up in 1887.Truly honoured and humbled by your gesture.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Girl's surprises neighbour with birthday cake, melts netizens' hearts

Human receives hug delivery from kitty while working. Clip may melt your heart

Video shows girl from Kerala playing cricket like a pro, wins praises. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Cyclone Yaas Live
Horoscope Today
Covid-19
Yaas Cyclone
Buddha Purnima 2021
Lunar Eclipse 2021 Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP