BSEB awards grace marks to students who failed in max two subjects

PATNA

State’s education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Friday announced that students who failed in one or two subjects by a few marks in intermediate and matriculation examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have been awarded grace marks.

The decision has been taken considering unfavourable conditions for conducting board exam in near future because of Covid-19 pandemic.

As per BSEB, grace marks have been awarded to those students who were eligible for compartment exams and failed in maximum two subjects.

Anand Kishor, chairman of BSEB, said, “Altogether 97,474 students passed the class 12 examinations after getting the grace marks. Of them, 53,939 students are from art stream, 41,691 of science, 1,814 of commerce and 30 of vocational stream. Similarly, a total of 1,21,316 students of class 10 have been awarded grace marks to pass them.”

Kishor said the list of students who passed after receiving grace marks will be uploaded on the official website of the Board — www.bsebonline.in — by 5 pm on Saturday.

After awarding grace marks, the overall pass percentage of intermediate jumped to 85.53%, which was earlier 78.26%, while matriculation pass percentage rose to 85.50 from 78.17%.

As per BSEB, altogether 13.40 lakh students appeared in intermediate exam following 16.54 lakh students in matriculation exam held in February and March across the state. The board announced intermediate and matriculation results on March 26 and April 5 respectively.

Chaudhary said grace marks have been awarded as an exemption to Covid-19.

“The department has taken the decision for the welfare of students. We assessed Covid-19 situation but conducting compartment exam doesn’t seem feasible any time soon. Even if we conduct compartmental exam in next 2 or 3 months, result announcement would have possible by November or December. In such circumstances, students were likely to miss admission in colleges or senior secondary schools,” he said.

BSEB passed a total of 2.8 lakh students of Class 10 and 12 last year by awarding grace marks owing to Covid-19.