BSEH faces criticism over Class 10 results

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is facing criticism from various stakeholders after at least 15% (46,950) of around 3.13 lakh Class 10 students scored a perfect 500/500 in the evaluation of this year’s board results, “making a mockery of the education system”.

In 2020, Rishita, a student of Tagore Senior Secondary School in Hisar’s Narnaund had topped the Class 10 exams with a perfect 500/500 score. She was the only student among 3.37 lakh students who appeared in the exams to score 100%. The pass percentage in Class 10 results was at 64.59%.

In 2019, four students - Himanshu from Jhajjar, Isha from Kaithal, Sanju from Panipat, and Shalini from Jind – had topped the BSEH exam by scoring 497 out of 500. The pass percentage was recorded at 57.39%. Total 3.85 lakh students from the state had participated in the exam.

Board chairman Jagbir Singh said at least 15% (46,950 students) of around 3.13 lakh Class 10 students have secured 100% score in this year’s results.

“We are yet to compile the figures of students who had secured 100% but at least 15% have achieved this figure mark,” he added.

Last week, BSEH had declared class results for 3.13 lakh regular students while 11,278 appeared for compartment exam.

The board achieved a 100% pass percentage against last year’s 64.59%. All students cleared the exam but nobody was declared topper for the first time in 51 years, since the board’s inception in 1970.

‘INJUSTICE WITH INTELLIGENT STUDENTS’

Former state education minister and Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal, of Congress, slammed the Haryana government and the state board for the Class 10 results.

“In previous years, only one to two students had bagged 100% but this year tens of thousands students have scored a perfect 500/500. I don’t know on what parameters the state board has evaluated the Class 10 board results. It is difficult to get 100 marks in a single subject and the board officials had distributed 100% to many students like sweets,” she said.

“The education minister had announced to distribute tablets to students last year but the government had failed to deliver on its promise. If this was done, the board exams could have been conducted through online mode. This year, the education minister has announced to give scholarships to 500 students. How will he select the 500 students among tens of thousands of students who have secured 100% for the scholarship?” she added.

“From Class 1 to 8, we cannot fail any student under Right to Education and Class 10 results were a litmus test for students. But the Haryana board has pushed the students in Class 11 by giving them higher percentage without conducting test. The board and government are playing with the future of students,” she said.

Naveen Soni, a government teacher in Hisar, said the state board has done injustice in Class 10 board results.

“To secure 100 marks in any subject, a student has to take multiple revisions, besides solving previous years’ question papers. And the board has given 100% score to many students. This will reduce the morale of those who have passed the exam in 2020 and earlier,” he said.

“Such results will bring incompetent students into competition. Few years ago, there was a value of a student who used to get 90% or more. But now, everyone is getting more than 95%, which is a mockery of our education system,” he added.

Reacting to the criticism faced by the board over Class 10 results, board chairman Jagbir Singh said the evaluation was done after taking approval from the state government.

“A panel of two vice-chancellors, a registrar and a few intellectuals had decided on evaluation of Class 10 results. We had announced the results on the basis of assessment sent by schools,” he added.