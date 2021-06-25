BSEH not to follow CBSE pattern in evaluating Class 12 results

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has decided not to follow the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern for evaluating marks of Class 12 students.

The BSEH will announce Class 12 results by using the 30:10:60 formulae, which will be based on their Class 10, 11 and 12 results, respectively.

According to the formula, theory marks of each subject will be calculated using 60% of the marks they got in the practicals and internal assessment this year which were submitted by the school authorities before the boards, 30% from their Class 10 board exam results and 10% from their Class 11 final year exams. Over 2.70 lakh students are enrolled in Class 12 in BSEH.

BSEH secretary Rajiv Prasad said they have decided not to follow the CBSE pattern as they could not hold pre-board exams and unit tests for Class 12 students and the final exams were cancelled for Class 11 students last year due to the pandemic.

“We will follow the 30:10:60 formulae in announcing the Class 12 results. We are expecting to announce the Class 12 results before July 31,” the board secretary added.

The Supreme Court had directed all boards to announce Class 12 results by July 31 and the top court has accepted the CBSE formulae to evaluate Class 12 results. The state government and the board faced criticism from various stakeholders after at least 15% students got perfect 500/500 marks in Class 10 results, “making a mockery of the education system”.

The board of school education had announced Class 10 results on the basis of marks obtained by students in the internal assessment and practicals.