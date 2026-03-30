BSF constable shot dead at home in Meerut, two detained

A 36-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) constable was shot dead by unidentified assailants who entered his home in Dhanpur village under the Gangannagar police station area of Meerut, police said on Sunday. The attacker fled the scene after carrying out the crime. BSF constable was reportedly asleep when the assailant entered the house and shot him, leading to his death on the spot. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The deceased, identified as Nain Singh, was serving as a constable in the BSF and was currently posted in West Bengal. He had come home on leave on March 6 and was scheduled to return to duty on April 2.

According to police and family members, the incident occurred late Friday night when most of the family was away. At the time, only Singh’s younger brother’s wife, Priyanka, and her two children were present in the house. Priyanka told police that she heard a sound around 2 am but, upon checking, did not notice anything unusual and went back to sleep.

However, at around 2pm on Saturday, she got suspicious when there was no movement from Singh’s room. Upon checking, Singh’s body was discovered. He was reportedly asleep when the assailant entered the house and shot him, leading to his death on the spot.

Circle officer (Sadar Dehat) Sudhir Singh confirmed that the victim was shot in the head with a .315 bore firearm. Police have detained a neighbour, Mahesh, and his wife for questioning and said the case will be resolved soon.

His father, Garib Singh alleged that Singh had a long-standing dispute with a neighbour, Mahesh, and his sons. There had reportedly been arguments between them three days prior to the incident, as well as on the day of the murder, suggesting possible motives linked to personal enmity.

The father also alleged that during the recent dispute, Mahesh and his relatives threw stones and fired from the roof of their two-storey house, injuring several people. They also claim Mahesh’s son had openly threatened to kill Nain Singh at the time.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused.