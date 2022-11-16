BSF western command ADG reviews security along Indo-Pak border

Amid a spike in incursions by Pakistani drones this year, PV Rama Sastry, the additional director general (ADG) of the Border Security Force’s western command, on Wednesday paid a routine visit to the Indo-Pak border and reviewed the security arrangements and examined the operational preparedness of field formations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On a three-day visit, the ADG western command today visited border areas at Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar sectors. He was accompanied by BSF Jammu frontier IG DK Boora and other senior officers of the frontier. The ADG reviewed the security situation on Jammu border,” a BSF spokesperson said.

The BSF DIG for Sunderbani and Indreshwar Nagar, and battalion commanders briefed the ADG about on ground complexities of management, overall deployment of the force and domination plan of the border area under prevailing security scenario, he added.

Also Read:Drones from across border more than doubled in this year: BSF DG

During the visit, Sastry interacted with troops in a ‘Prahari Sammelan’ and praised their efforts to safeguard the International Border in difficult conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jammu frontier IG informed the ADG about threats the BSF faces, ranging from tunneling (trans-border tunnels by Pakistan to push terrorists into Jammu), drone activities and cross-border smuggling by anti-national elements.

The BSF has been pushing back an onslaught of drone flights from across the border on the western front, and instances of unmanned aerial vehicles smuggling drugs, arms and ammunition more than doubled in 2022, according to reports.