BSP protests opposite state AAP chief’s house over statement on Constitution

ormer Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Balbir Singh Ghunas and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal also joined the protest, and criticised the AAP leadership
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 07:57 PM IST
BSP workers protesting outside Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Sangrur Hundreds of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers protested opposite the residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab unit chief, Bhagwant Mann, in Dreamland Colony on Tuesday. They had gathered there to oppose the alleged remark of AAP leader Anmol Gagan Maan on the Indian Constitution.

Rain was no deterrent, as protesters also marched on bicycles and motorcycles in the city. Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Balbir Singh Ghunas and former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal also joined the protest, and criticised the AAP leadership.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said the singer-turned-politician, AAP leader Anmol Gagan Maan, had given a statement against the Constitution. “AAP Punjab president Bhagwant Mann has not acted against Gagan Maan for her remark against the Constitution,” Garhi added.

He added, “The AAP leader even claimed that the father of the Constitution, BR Ambedkar, was wrong. The BSP will oppose the Congress, AAP and BJP, as all of them are anti-Dalit.”

