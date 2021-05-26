Home / Cities / Others / BSP schemes could have helped during Covid crisis: Maya
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Wednesday that the BSP government had launched 18 development and welfare schemes under Dr Ambedkar village integrated development programme
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said on Wednesday that the BSP government had launched 18 development and welfare schemes under Dr Ambedkar village integrated development programme. The BSP government had planned to equip the villages with basic facilities.

After grabbing power, the rival political parties dumped the village development schemes. Had the successive governments continued the BSP government schemes, the rural population would not have faced problem, poverty and deaths during the Covid pandemic, she said.

Wishing the people good health and life on the occasion of ‘Buddha Purnima’, the BSP chief said Gautam Buddha gave the message of universal peace, non-violence and brotherhood. Buddha devoted his life to the service of humanity. Today when the people were facing crisis due to the Covid pandemic, the message and teachings of Buddha could provide them solace and courage, she said.

Mayawati said the four BSP governments launched several development projects and welfare schemes to highlight contribution of Gautam Buddha, including Gautam Buddha University, Gautam Buddha highways, airstrip in Kapilvastu, guest houses and Gautam Buddha parks. The development schemes promoted tourism and generated employment for a large number of people, she said.

