BSP’s Satish Mishra hosts seers in Vrindavan

After chief minister Yogi Adityanath, it was the turn of BSP general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Satish Mishra to host seers in Vrindavan on Friday. Mishra had ‘bhojan prasad’ (food) after feeding the seers in Vrindavan on Friday. The BSP general secretary said that life is worthless without the ‘ashirwad’ (blessings) of the seers.

The BSP general secretary reached Vrindavan on Friday and sought the blessings of the seers. Thereafter, he had ‘bhojan prasad’ with around 1000 seers. He was accompanied by former minister in state and former BSP MLA Shyam Sundar Sharma.

“I have not come here for any politics. I am here for seeking blessings from the seers. I seek blessings of Thakur Bankey Behari, and Vrindavan, the seat of ‘Thakurji’, always inspires to do something new,” said Mishra.

“It was during the reign of BSP, in the state, that projects worth crores were undertaken in Vrindavan, but thereafter there seems to be no sign of development. It was planned development undertaken by the BSP government by laying sewer lines, roads, electricity lines, widow ashram etc... BSP worked for providing ‘state fair’ status to Mudiya Poono Mela at Govardhan,” added Mishra.

Mishra focussed on the Brahmin community and said they deserve respect. He assured safety and security to ‘sevayat’ (priests serving at temples) and was critical about the closing of Sanskrit schools due to lack of funds. He assured to re-start Sanskrit schools once BSP comes to power.

Mishra termed the withdrawal of three farm laws as an ‘election stunt’ in wake of assembly elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. “Yet the government in the centre is praising three farm laws, and actual results would come after elections,” said Mishra. “We would strengthen the movement to save cows and would also constitute a commission for the safety of seers,” promised Mishra.